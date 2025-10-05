"Cricket-wise, India is way ahead": Roshan Abeysinghe on India vs Pakistan Women's WC 2025 clash

NEW DELHI: Sri Lankan cricket commentator Roshan Abeysinghe shared his thoughts on the India-Pakistan Women's World Cup clash to be played at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on Sunday.

Abeysinghe believed India is "way ahead" of Pakistan. The Indian team, which kick-started the campaign with a 59-run win over Sri Lanka, will have their second match of the campaign against Pakistan, which endured a humiliating defeat in its campaign opener against Bangladesh. India has never lost to Pakistan in the women's 50-over World Cup, having won all four of their clashes so far.

While speaking to ANI, Abeysinghe said, "Cricket-wise, India is way ahead. There is no doubt about it. When you look at the Indian team and the type of players it has, including Smriti Mandhana, Harmanpreet Kaur, the skipper, Jemimah Rodrigues, and all the other girls, they have all been magnificent. Pakistan, on the other hand, is a struggling unit.

In terms of cricket, India is in front, but I do not want to predict things as funny things happen. However, what might be interesting is the events that occur off the field. Will they shake hands, talk to each other, and have the camaraderie and friendship reignited?" Abeysinghe also believes India has a "very good chance" of winning the Women's World Cup, citing the advantage of playing in their own backyard.

"Very good chance, India is playing in their own backyard. Australia and England are two other sides that will give India a battle. South Africa is also good. I have seen India play Asia Cup, bilaterals, and they must be there with England and Australia as favourites," he added. Indian squad: Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Smriti Mandhana (vc), Pratika Rawal, Harleen Deol, Jemimah Rodrigues, Richa Ghosh, Uma Chetry, Renuka Singh Thakur, Deepti Sharma, Sneh Rana, Sree Charani, Radha Yadav, Amanjot Kaur, Arundhati Reddy, Kranti Gaud. Reserves: Tejal Hasabnis, Prema Rawat, Priya Mishra, Minnu Mani, Sayali Satghare.