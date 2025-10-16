Cricket set for new 80-over ‘Test Twenty’ format debut in 2026

DUBAI: Cricket is set to welcome a new format with the launch of *Test Twenty*, an 80-over competition described as a modern blend of Test match strategy and T20 excitement. The format, unveiled by sports entrepreneur Gaurav Bahirvani, Executive Chairman of The One One Six Network, aims to create a structured pathway for young players while reimagining the traditional game for a new generation.

Unlike conventional formats, *Test Twenty* features two innings of 20 overs per side, with matches decided by win, loss, tie, or draw — similar to Tests — but played over a single day. Bahirvani said the idea was not to create another league but to “preserve the game’s legacy while shaping its future.”

The advisory board for the project includes former international stars AB de Villiers, Sir Clive Lloyd, Matthew Hayden, and Harbhajan Singh. Each expressed confidence that the format could become a meaningful bridge between cricket’s past and its evolving future.

“Test Twenty is innovation with intent — it honours the traditions of the game while embracing the possibilities of the future,” said de Villiers.

Sir Clive Lloyd added that the format “brings back the art and rhythm of the sport, yet keeps it alive with modern energy,” while Hayden called it “cricket’s bridge between eras.”

Operationally, the initiative will be supported by former Rajasthan Royals CEO Michael Fordham, who joins as Chief Operating Officer.

The format’s youth focus will begin with the *Junior Test Twenty Championship (JTTC)*, which will involve players aged 13–19 from over 50 countries. The competition will use analytics-based evaluation and AI-powered talent tracking to identify emerging players.

Bahirvani said the long-term goal was to “build the NCAA equivalent for cricket — a merit-based system that empowers young talent everywhere, regardless of background or geography.”

The first Test Twenty season is scheduled to begin in January 2026 with six franchises — three based in Indian cities and three international teams from Dubai, London, and the United States. Each 16-player squad will include an equal mix of Indian and overseas players.

Player registration for cricketers aged 13–19 opened on October 16. [www.testwenty.com/register] (http://www.testwenty.com/register).