Cricket Namibia announce central contract for ten women cricketers

NEW DELHI: Cricket Namibia has announced professional contracts for ten women's cricketers, making it the country's first sports governing body to sign contracts for both its men's and women's national teams. The contracts were negotiated and signed in February, but only publicised on Tuesday.

This announcement marks Namibia Cricket as the first sporting body in the country to provide central contracts to both the men's and women's national teams.

The ten players who have got the central contract are Kayleen Green, Sune Wittmann, Arrasta Diergaardt, Edelle van Zyl, Bianca Manuel, Irene van Zyl, Wilka Mwatile, Mekelaye Mwatile, Naomi Benjamin and Saima Tuhadeleni.

"For the first time, we have been able to professionalise the women's game. This is a significant moment for sports in the country. It's the first time ladies have been signed on contracts where cricket is their occupation. Ten ladies now have the opportunity to support their households by pursuing their passion. We want to thank Capricorn Group and everyone involved," said CEO of Cricket Namibia Johan Muller in an official statement as quoted by ICC.

The Capricorn Eagles are currently ranked 17th in the ICC Women's T20I Team Rankings, which is also their best-ever position.

Since receiving T20I status from the ICC in 2018, Namibia has participated in 72 T20I matches, winning 44 of them. In 2019, they represented the Africa region in the ICC Women's T20 World Cup Qualifier but did not advance to the main event in 2020.