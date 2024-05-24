Cricket Australia to celebrate ‘summer of cricket’ in Chennai

CHENNAI: With less than six months to go until the start of India’s tour of Australia for the men’s Border-Gavaskar Trophy, the Centre for Australia-India Relations (CAIR) and the Australian Consulate-General in Chennai, along with the Australian Government and Cricket Australia (CA), will be hosting a special event in Chennai on 25th May.

The event is aimed at celebrating the two nations’ long-running cricketing ties, and it will also highlight the opportunity to witness the series live when the two teams take the field in November.

Adam Gilchrist, former Australian Test captain, and CAIR Advisory Board Director, said “We have been delighted to design a Summer of Cricket program with Cricket Australia that will help cricket be a binding force for our two nations across community, business, entertainment and tourism. We can expect many not to be missed moments downunder this Summer”.

Australian High Commissioner to India, Philip Green added, “The Border-Gavaskar trophy series promises to be the highlight of this summer’s cricket calendar. That’s why I’m encouraging Indian business leaders to travel to Australia to be there for the big games, develop new connections with Australian corporates, and experience all Australia has to offer.”

The event is expected to be attended by former Indian cricketer Sunil Gavaskar and prominent Australian cricketers.