CPCL brings together eight villages in Ennore for special sports tournament

CHENNAI: Chennai Petroleum Corporation Limited (CPCL), in partnership with 92.7 BIG FM, successfully hosted the CPCL Vilayattu Thiruvizha, a flagship sports initiative aimed at promoting fitness, sportsmanship, and community engagement.

The event, held at Nettukuppam, Ennore, brought together teams from eight villages, including Chinna kuppam, Periya kuppam, Thalan kuppam, Ennore kuppam, Nettu kuppam, Mugathvara kuppam, Sivan padai kuppam, and Kattukkuppam. The tournament featured exciting matches of Kabaddi and Volleyball, showcasing the skills and determination of the participating teams.

Kalanidhi Veeraswamy, Member of Parliament (Lok Sabha), North Chennai Constituency, graced the occasion as the Chief Guest and felicitated the winners. The event was also attended by CPCL's leadership team, including H Shankar, Director (Technical) & MD i/c, CPCL, Rohit Kumar Agrawala, Director (Finance), CPCL, and P Kannan, Director (Operations), CPCL.

"When we were young, our parents would call us home, but we would be playing outside all the time. Unfortunately, nowadays kids are stuck to their gadgets and hardly venture outdoors to play. I appreciate CPCL for conducting Vilayattu Thiruvizha, which encourages youngsters and kids to come out and play, promoting physical activity and community engagement," said Kalanidhi Veeraswamy, addressing the gathering.

The Vilayattu Thiruvizha provided a unique platform for experienced athletes to mentor aspiring players. The event featured guest appearances by renowned sports personalities, including former Indian Volleyball player Shelton Moses and Pro Kabaddi player Sajin Chandrasekar.

The tournament saw intense competition, with Nettu Kuppam emerging as the winning team in the Volleyball game, while Mugathuvara kuppam secured the runner-up position. In the Kabaddi game, Thalan kuppam took home the top prize,with Ennore kuppam finishing as the runner-up.

To recognise and reward the outstanding performance of the winning teams, CPCL awarded a cash prize of Rs 50,000 to both Nettu Kuppam (Volleyball) and Thalan kuppam (Kabaddi). The runner-up teams, Mugathuvara kuppam (Volleyball) and Ennore kuppam (Kabaddi), received a cash prize of Rs 25,000 each.