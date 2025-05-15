CP RC crowned champion

CHENNAI: CP RC earned a 55-run win over Stag CC in the final of the fourth division of the TNCA Thiruvallur DCA League.

Stag CC off-spinner T Ramasamy took five for 38 to restrict CP RC to 180 with N Mohamed Yusuff top-scoring with 59. In reply, Stag CC was bundled out for 125 with V Thendral (3/32) and A Kumar (3/40) sharing six wickets between them.

Brief scores: IV Division: Final: CP RC 180 in 30 overs (N Mohamed Yusuff 59, D Rajesh 44, T Ramasamy 5/38) bt Stag CC 125 in 25.1 overs (J Keshav 38, S Karthikeyan 25, V Thendral 3/32, A Kumar 3/40)

Landmarks: M Vignesh of Stag CC is the highest run getter overall in fourth division League Championship with 215 runs (with 3 half centuries) and T Ramasamy (off-spinner) of Stag CC is the highest wicket-taker overall in fourth division League Championship with 16 wickets (including 1 fifer)