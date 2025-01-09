Coyle urges fans to back the team as they face Odisha in crucial fixture

CHENNAI: As the New Year begins, Chennaiyin FC finds itself in an uncomfortable position in the Indian Super League (ISL) standings, languishing in the bottom half of the table, trailing even their rival, Kerala Blasters. The team has struggled with injuries and suspensions, leading to a string of inconsistent performances that have left fans frustrated and demanding immediate results.

Their most recent setback came at home, where they succumbed to a 4-2 defeat at the hands of Bengaluru FC. Despite a strong comeback, Chennaiyin conceded two sloppy goals in the second half, sealing their fate in a match that once again highlighted their defensive vulnerabilities. With this being their second consecutive loss, the pressure is mounting ahead of their upcoming clash with Odisha FC on Thursday.

At the pre-match press conference, head coach Owen Coyle acknowledged the frustration among the club's supporters but urged them to stand by the team, even in difficult times. "Fans have an expectation level where this club, in its infancy, was at the top," Coyle said. "But the league has changed a lot. Not every team spends the same amount of money. I met a group of supporters midweek, and it was important to hear from them. These fans come in on a season ticket basis, and they don't just turn up when we win. If you want to support your team, support them — irrespective of the results."

Coyle also emphasised that, like the fans, he has high expectations for his players. He stressed the importance of effort and commitment on the pitch, stating, "I expect them to give everything when they are on the field. If they do that, everything else will fall into place."

There is some good news from the Chennaiyin camp, however, as defender Elsinho Dias has returned to full training after a severe head injury sustained in a match against Hyderabad FC in early December. The injury had forced him to be stretchered off and rushed to the hospital. Coyle added that while Elsinho is fit to play, he must still undergo a league-mandated specialist check-up and receive written clearance before he can feature in the match against Odisha.

Additionally, Coyle mentioned that Ankit Mukherjee, who has been sidelined in recent weeks, is in consideration for a starting spot in the upcoming game. If not starting, Ankit could still feature in the match with some playing time.