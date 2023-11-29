Coyle optimistic ahead of southern derby

CHENNAI: As Chennaiyin FC prepares to take on table toppers Kerala Blasters FC in an exciting Southern Derby in the Indian Super League (ISL) on Wednesday, head coach Owen Coyle expressed confidence in his side’s ability to win the game, citing its promising display in previous matches.

Chennaiyin have recorded two wins and one draw in its last four matches in the league, which also includes an impressive away victory against Hyderabad FC. A game against Kerala Blasters at its home will be its fourth away game this season.

“It’s a derby game. So we know it’s difficult. They’re at the top and all credit to them. But they also know how well we played on Saturday [against East Bengal FC]—the chances we created. So that’s what I have to continue to do. We’re excited about the match.” Coyle said addressing the media at the pre-match conference on Monday

“We can create chances. We’ve got players who can unlock defences. We need to be more solidified in terms of giving up. And as I say, if we’re at our best, then we’re more than capable of winning the game. But we’re going to have to be very good, that’s for sure,” Coyle said.

The 57-year-old tactician is fully aware of the intense challenge that awaits his side but urged them to give it all in order to tilt the result in their favour.

“I know how the feeling everybody has, obviously the support that Kerala is going to have, they’ll fill the stadium. They’ll be colourful, they’ll be vocal. But for me, that’s the arena that I love playing, for us to make the playoffs at the end of the season, we need to pick up points with the performance. These young boys are improving, so that’s always the challenge of getting the balance,” Coyle said.

The head coach further informed about the availability of Rahim Ali and Jordan Murray. “Rahim certainly comes back into the squad. Jordan is feeling much better. We just have to make sure that he feels good with himself,” Coyle concluded.

Chennaiyin and Kerala Blasters share a close head-to-head record in 20 matches played between them in ISL as they have won six games each.