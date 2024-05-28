Courtois misses out as Belgium name 25-man squad for Euro 2024

NEW DELHI: Belgium have announced their 25-man squad that will take the field for the upcoming 2024 European Championship, which is set to take place in Germany from June 14 to July 14.

The biggest exclusion from the squad is Real Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois, who has missed a majority of the season for the Los Blancos after suffering back to back injuries on his knee.

Although the 32-year old veteran is one of the squad’s most important players and was fit and available for selection, it appears head coach Domenico Tedesco was not convinced enough to select him in the 25-man short list with Koen Casteels (Wolfsburg), Thomas Kaminski (Luton Town) & Matz Sels (Nottingham Forest) getting the three goalkeeper spots.

The squad looks solid on paper with many big names in the likes of Kevin De Bruyne, Youri Tielemans, Axel Witsel, Jeremy Doku, Romelu Lukaku (Roma) and Leandro Trossard (Arsenal) leading the ranks.

Belgium squad:

Goalkeeper: Koen Casteels (Wolfsburg), Thomas Kaminski (Luton Town), Matz Sels (Nottingham Forest)

Defenders: Timothy Castagne (Fulham), Zeno Debast (Anderlecht), Maxim De Cuyper (Club Brugge), Wout Faes (Leicester City), Thomas Meunier (Trabzonspor), Arthur Theate (Rennes), Jan Vertonghen (Anderlecht)

Midfielders: Kevin De Bruyne (Manchester City), Orel Mangala (Lyon), Amadou Onana (Everton), Youri Tielemans (Aston Villa), Arthur Vermeeren (Atletico Madrid), Aster Vranckx (Wolfsburg), Axel Witsel (Atletico Madrid)

Forwards: Johan Bakayoko (PSV Eindhoven), Yannick Carrasco (Al Shabab), Charles De Ketelaere (Atalanta), Jeremy Doku (Manchester City), Romelu Lukaku (Roma), Dodi Lukebakio (Sevilla), Lois Openda (RB Leipzig), Leandro Trossard (Arsenal)