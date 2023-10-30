Couldn't ask for a better season: Novak Djokovic ahead of Paris Masters

PARIS: The 24-time Grand Slam champion Novak Djokovic's season isn't over yet and the Serbian is pleased with his results so far in 2023 as he prepares for the Paris Masters, the year's final ATP Masters 1000 event.

Despite having 39 Masters 1000 trophies (six at Paris-Bercy) and 24 major crowns under his belt, the Serbian's motivation comes from his passion for the game and desire to keep vying for those victories. Djokovic is also going for his sixth year as the Pepperstone-presented ATP Year-End No. 1 player.

"I obviously had a fantastic year so far, winning three out of four Slams and playing another final in Wimbledon. At the beginning of the year, I was saying that Grand Slams are the priorities. They still remain the priorities also for the next season and the tournaments where I want to do my best," Djokovic was quoted as saying by ATP. Djokovic will play Tomas Martin Etcheverry or Miomir Kecmanovic in the second round in Paris. "So I couldn't ask for a better season, to be honest. One match away from winning all four Slams is something I would sign right away at the beginning of the season if someone told me that would be the case," the 24-time major champ said.

"Of course, my greatest motivation is still love for the game. I really like competing. So as simple as that. Then I always have goals, and to win another Slam, to be No. 1 again, to finish the year as No. 1. Those are let's say the big goals. Of course next year is the Olympic Games. I really want to do well in the Olympic Games and represent my country. Davis Cup is something that still gives me a lot of inspiration," Djokovic said, The six-time Grand Slam champion Boris Becker, who guided the Serbian to some of his highest points, is currently training Holger Rune, who beat Djokovic in the Paris final of the previous year.

"I think it's a very good decision from Holger to invite Boris to join his team. Boris is a legend of our sport, someone who understands the game so well from a player's perspective, and a coaching perspective. He's been around the game for so many years. He's seen and played against different players in different generations. Incredibly intelligent, smart man, very confident, obviously composed. He was famous for his mental strength and ability to come up with his best game when he was facing the biggest pressure," Djokovic said.

Djokovic emphasised that reaching the Top 10 is one thing, but winning majors and climbing to the absolute top is quite another. Becker has already incorporated one thing into Rune's regimen.

"I saw they are playing chess. That was the first thing that Boris introduced to our team, as well, playing chess. I think it's great for focus and I think just mental clarity and strategy," the Serb said.

Djokovic is still working hard to improve himself. He added that after each competition, he attempts to improve his game, attitude, and approach. "I try to be always the better version of myself the next week comparing to the week before. Overall if I have to see things from a general perspective, what I learned as a player is that in a way the lesson that I have already learned, but it's good to always go through it again, is that consistency is the key, sticking to the routines, and things that make you a better player and improving. Improvement is a constant process," Djokovic said.