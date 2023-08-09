Corinthians reach Copa Sudamericana last eight

RIO DE JANEIRO: Corinthians earned a place in the Copa Sudamericana quarterfinals after holding Newell's Old Boys to a goalless draw in Argentina.

The Brazilian giants had veteran Cassio to thank after the goalkeeper saved 11 shots on target from the Argentine outfit, reports Xinhua.

Corinthians had just two shots on target and controlled 41% of possession but they progressed by virtue of their 2-1 win in the first leg.

Defensa y Justicia also progressed to the next round after a David Barbona strike fired the 2020 champions to a 1-0 home win over Ecuador's Emelec. The second-leg result handed the Argentine side a 3-1 advantage on aggregate.

And former Flamengo striker Marinho struck late as Brazil's Fortaleza advanced with a 1-1 home draw against Paraguayan side Libertad. Matias Espinoza was on the scoresheet for the visitors, who were defeated 2-1 overall.

Libertad saw three of their players sent off in the last 20 minutes as tempers frayed: Ivan Piris, Oscar Cardozo and Nestor Gimenez. Fortaleza, meanwhile, lost Marcelo Conceicao in the 95th minute for a straight red card.