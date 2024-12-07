Consulate General of India in Brisbane hosts Indian women's team ahead of 2nd Australia ODI

BRISBANE: The Consulate General of India in Brisbane hosted the Indian women's team at the Brisbane Club ahead of the second ODI against Australia, starting from Sunday at the Allan Border Field. Team India is on a tour to Australia for a three-match ODI series.

The official X handle of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) Women posted, "The Consulate General of India, Brisbane hosted #TeamIndia at the Brisbane Club ahead of the 2nd ODI at the Allan Border Field #AUSvIND."

In the first ODI held on Thursday, Australia defeated India by five wickets. After they elected to bat first, India lost wickets regularly. Except for Jemimah Rodrigues (23 in 42 balls, with one four), no player could touch the 20-run mark.

Megan Schutt was brutal with the ball, picking 5/19 in 6.2 overs and her tally included Priya Punia, Smriti Mandhana, and Richa Ghosh. Kim Garth, Ashleigh Gardner, Annabel Sutherland, and Alana King got a wicket each.

In the run-chase, Australia did lose some quick wickets, but knocks from Georgia Voll (46* in 42 balls, with six fours and a six) and Phoebe Litchfield (35 in 29 balls, with eight fours) were more than enough to seal a five-wicket win with over 33 overs in hand. Renuka Singh (3/45) and Priya Mishra (2/11) did well for India with the ball, but they did not have enough runs to defend. After the second ODI, the third and final ODI will be held on December 11, Wednesday at WACA Stadium in Perth. Indian squad: Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Smriti Mandhana (vc), Priya Punia, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harleen Deol, Uma Chetry, Richa Ghosh (wk), Tejal Hasabnis, Deepti Sharma, Minnu Mani, Priya Mishra, Radha Yadav, Titas Sadhu, Arundhati Reddy, Renuka Singh Thakur, Saima Thakor.