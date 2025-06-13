Consistency will be crucial in England, says Morkel

BECKENHAM: Consistency will be key in English conditions, according to India bowling coach Morne Morkel, who admitted to being "a little bit nervous" about the squad's lack of red-ball time ahead of the Test series against England, starting June 20.

India kick off their new World Test Championship cycle with the five-match away series, under the leadership of newly-appointed captain Shubman Gill.

"I think consistency is crucial in England and there is consistency when we practice, there's consistency off the field, finding your process, what's going to work for you as an individual," Morkel said on the sidelines of India's trai…