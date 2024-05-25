Connor Shields to stay another year with Chennaiyin FC

CHENNAI: In a bid to strengthen its attacking unit, Chennaiyin FC has extended the contract for another year for Scotsman Connor Shields. The former Motherwell striker joined the Marina Machans in 2023 and made 27 appearances throughout the season, scoring five goals across all leagues.

The 26-year-old had never played outside Scotland, and he had difficulty adapting to the conditions in India. Shields picked up an unfortunate injury that led to a small surgery during his time in India in November last year, but he quickly regained his form.

Initially starting as an attacker, he soon transitioned to playing as an attacking midfielder because of his pace and passing abilities. Rumors have it that Rafael Crivellaro would be departing the club ahead of next season, and the experienced Shields will have an uphill task of engineering the midfield in the absence of the Brazilian.