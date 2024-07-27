Congress wishes Indian athletes for Paris Olympics

NEW DELHI: The Congress on Friday wished Indian athletes the best for the Paris Olympics and urged them to bring home glory and create memories that will inspire generations to come.

In a post on X, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge said, “On the behalf of the Indian National Congress, I join the nation in wishing our incredibly talented Indian athletes all the best for the Paris Olympics.” “Your dedication, perseverance, and passion have brought you to this global stage,” he said.

“Make India proud with your performances, and may your spirits soar as high as the Tricolour,” Kharge said in his message to the Indian athletes.

Bring home glory, and create memories that will inspire generations to come, he said.

India is being represented by 117 athletes, including 47 women, in the multi-sporting spectacle.