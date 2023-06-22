MONTREAL: In the Canadian Grand Prix held on last Sunday, Red Bull's driver Sergio Perez finished the race in the sixth position which is poor by his standards and for Red Bull as well. As per the official website of Formula 1, in a recent interview, Sergio Perez said, "I am more concerned about my drop in performance."

Sergio Perez's performance has been poor last few races. Considerably in the Monaco Grand Prix and in the Canadian Grand Prix.

According to the official website of Formula 1, Red Bull's driver Sergio Perez said, "Right now, I am more concerned about my drop in performance than my place in the championship because the pace is just not there."

He further said, "It is important we take time to understand the weekend because this race, in particular, has been poor in pace and we need to get on top of it. I have confidence in myself and know what I can do but today we were not good."

The Mexican national, Sergio Perez said, "You never have any pressure on you, it has been a difficult period but I am here to perform and I need to do that in the next few races." Red Bull's team principal Christian Horner showed support for his driver as he said, "Perez had a fairly tough race, he would be looking at ways to improve on his performance".

According to the official website of Formula 1, "The gap in the championship is now out to 69 points, with Verstappen able to retire at two races and still retain his lead. The problems for Perez are coming from behind as well as in front, with Fernando Alonso's consistency and Lewis Hamilton's improvement meaning those two are now very much in the fight for second in the standings - with Alonso just nine points behind the Mexican, with Hamilton 24 points adrift."



