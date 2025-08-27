Commonwealth Weightlifting Championships: TN's Muthupandi finishes second, misses CWG qualification by whisker

AHMEDABAD: Kovilpatti’s Muthupandi Raja claimed the silver medal in the men’s 65kg final at the Commonwealth Weightlifting Championships, missing out on direct qualification for next year’s Commonwealth Games by a single kilogram.

Muthupandi finished with a total of 296kg — 128kg in snatch and 168kg in clean and jerk. He began with a successful lift of 128kg in snatch but failed twice at 132kg. Despite this, he held a three-point lead over Malaysia’s Muhamad Aznil Bidin at the halfway stage.

In clean and jerk, he cleared 163kg in his first attempt, was unsuccessful at 167kg, but managed 168kg in his third attempt to complete the round with 168kg and a combined total of 296kg. Muhamad, however, lifted 165kg, 168kg and 172kg in his three attempts to finish with 297kg and secure the gold. Papua New Guinea’s Morea Baru took bronze with a total of 292kg.

This was Muthupandi’s first international competition since 2019, when he tore a ligament in his right elbow during the snatch at the same Commonwealth Championships. The injury required surgery and disrupted his career, with repeated setbacks preventing him from reaching full fitness.

He returned to competition at the 2021 National Championships, finishing third, but did not qualify for the 2022 Commonwealth Games.