Commonwealth Sport backs Ahmedabad for centenary games

LONDON: The Executive Board of Commonwealth Sport has recommended Amdavad, India, as the proposed host city for the 2030 Centenary Commonwealth Games. The recommendation will now be put to the full Commonwealth Sport membership, with the final decision scheduled at the Commonwealth Sport General Assembly in Glasgow on 26 November 2025.

The selection follows a detailed evaluation by the Commonwealth Sport Evaluation Committee, which assessed candidate cities on technical delivery, athlete experience, infrastructure, governance, and alignment with Commonwealth Sport values. The process was guided by the organisation’s ‘Games Reset’ principles, encouraging innovation and collaboration. Both Amdavad and Abuja, Nigeria, submitted strong proposals reflecting the ambition of the Commonwealth Sport Movement.

The 2030 Games will mark a historic centenary since the inaugural event in Hamilton, Canada, in 1930. With Glasgow 2026 promising a spectacular showcase for athletes and fans, the recommendation of Amdavad sets the stage for a landmark event and long-term momentum for the Commonwealth Games.

India, the most populous Commonwealth nation, has a rich sporting history and a strong record in the Games, finishing fourth in the medal tally at Birmingham 2022. Amdavad’s proposal highlights India’s commitment to Commonwealth values and its capacity to host a Games reflecting the scale and diversity of modern sport.

P T Usha, President of Commonwealth Games Association India, said: “It would be an extraordinary honour for India to host the Centenary Commonwealth Games in Amdavad. The Games would not only showcase India’s world-class sporting and event capabilities, but also play a meaningful role in our national journey towards Viksit Bharat 2047. We see the 2030 Games as a powerful opportunity to inspire our youth, strengthen international partnerships and contribute to a shared future across the Commonwealth.”

Recognising Nigeria’s strong bid, the Commonwealth Sport Executive Board will develop a strategy to accelerate Nigeria’s hosting ambitions, including potential consideration for the 2034 Games. This move reflects Commonwealth Sport’s strategic commitment to securing the future Games pipeline and hosting the Games on the African continent for the first time.

The next step is for the full Commonwealth membership to vote on Amdavad, paving the way for what could be a historic celebration of sport, culture, and Commonwealth unity in 2030.