Colombows to Siraj

COLOMBO: Mohammed Siraj conjured a magical spell of seam and swing bowling with magnificent figures of 6 for 21 as India crushed Sri Lanka by 10 wickets to lift the Asia Cup title after a gap of five years.

This was India’s eighth Asia Cup title and also its biggest victory (263 balls) in ODIs in terms of balls remaining. Siraj’s astonishing effort saw defending champion Sri Lanka getting bundled out for 50. India did not bat an eyelid in the chase, as Shubman Gill (27) and Ishan Kishan (23) did the job in just 6.1 overs.

This was India’s first title in a multi-nation event after its triumph in the Asia Cup 2018.

Mohammed Siraj took four wickets in one over

The match at Premadasa, forever, will be remembered for the way Siraj reduced the Lankan top-order to mere puppets of his sorcery.

His spell ensured that Lanka batted just 15.2 overs, and this was also its lowest ODI total against India.

The pacer became only the fourth bowler in ODI history to take four wickets in an over.

Siraj also obliterated the best ODI figures against Sri Lanka, previously held by Pakistan pace legend Waqar Younis – 6 for 26 at Sharjah in 1990. He got into action after Jasprit Bumrah jettisoned Kusal Perera in the third ball of the first over – a regulation caught behind.

Siraj made his dance of destruction in the 4th over

– 3.1, 3.3, 3.4 and 3.6 balls. The victims were Pathum Nissanka, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka and Dhananjaya de Silva. Nissanka tried to place the ball around Ravindra Jadeja at point, but the placement went awry as the fielder completed a fine tumbling catch. Samarawickrama could not deal with a delivery that came in that little bit after pitching on a length, and the umpire did not have to think even for a moment to uphold Siraj’s appeal for leg-before. In the very next ball, the left-handed Asalanka pushed at a fuller delivery from Siraj with zero footwork, and the uppish shot ended in the hands of Ishan Kishan at covers. de Silva managed to avert the hat-trick, but he lasted only for another ball, a push away from body resulted in an easy collection for Rahul behind the stumps.

But Siraj was not done yet. He castled Lankan captain Dasun Shanaka and Kusal Mendis with peaches to complete their destruction. At 33 for 6, someone needed to try and break the shackles and Mendis tried to do it. But this time, Siraj nipped one back in to beat the Lankan batter’s booming drive, and rearranged his timber. Once Siraj finished his spell, there was nothing left in the Lankan innings. Hardik Pandya picked up the remaining crumbs of Lankan innings with a three-wicket haul (3/3).

Sri Lanka needed someone to bowl a Siraj-esque spell, but it did not have anyone, as India completed a comprehensive victory in just 116 minutes.

BRIEF SCORES: Sri Lanka 50 in 15.2 overs (Md Siraj 6/21, H Pandya 3/3) lost to India 51/0 in 6.1 overs (S Gill 27 not out, I Kishan 23 not out)