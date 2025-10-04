Coast Guard, SDAT, TNSA joins hands to boost water sports in state

CHENNAI: In a major initiative to promote sailing and water sports along the Tamil Nadu coastline, the Indian Coast Guard (ICG), Sports Development Authority of Tamil Nadu (SDAT), and Tamil Nadu Sailing Association (TNSA) will sign a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on October 6, at the Indian Coast Guard Regional Headquarters in Chennai.

The MoU aims to build a long-term partnership to encourage sailing and other watermanship activities through shared resources, infrastructure, and training programs. The collaboration will also focus on engaging youth, including underprivileged children and those from coastal communities, in structured water sports training and safety education.

As per the agreement, TNSA will provide training access to ICG personnel and their families, with opportunities to participate in national and international sailing events. The ICG, in turn, is expected to offer logistical support, berthing facilities, and trained staff for events and training sessions organised by TNSA and SDAT.

One of the significant highlights of the MoU is the planned revival of the Coast Guard Regatta, an annual sailing competition that will now return under the banner of the Yachting Association of India, with active support from the ICG.

The SDAT is also expected to play a key role in driving grassroots participation by partnering with TNSA and ICG to train young talent and promote water sports in coastal regions.