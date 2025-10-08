CM’s Trophy: Chennai bags gold in School boys’ cricket

CHENNAI: Chennai clinched the gold medal in the School Boys category for Cricket, gaining more boost in the CM’s Trophy medal tally. The competition intensified on the leaderboard as Chengalpattu and Salem went neck-to-neck in the race for third place.

With strong performances across multiple disciplines — including medal events in chess (Salem) and throwball and badminton (Chengalpattu) — both districts showcased consistency and competitive spirit, setting the stage for a thrilling battle in the days ahead.

Krishnagiri opened its medal account by securing a bronze medal in the School Boys Cricket category. This marks the district’s first official entry into the medal tally.

In the School Boys Cricket final, Chennai delivered a dominant performance, scoring 87/4 in 10 overs before bowling out Erode for 45/9, securing a 42-run victory and the Gold medal. Erode settled for Silver, while Krishnagiri took Bronze after a strong tournament showing.