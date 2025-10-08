CM TROPHY GAMES 2025: Coimbatore emerges triumphant in boys’ basketball

CHENNAI: Day 6 of the Chief Minister’s Trophy Games 2025 witnessed school-level basketball leagues in Coimbatore. For the School Boys’ division, Coimbatore emerged victorious with a gold medal performance that came down to razor-thin margins.

With two wins and one loss, they tied on points with Thiruvallur, but edged ahead thanks to a slender lead in overall game points 292:291. Thiruvallur had to settle for silver despite an equally strong record, while Theni secured bronze through a spirited campaign, finishing with 237:245 in game points across their matches.

The School Girls’ league (Basketball) was equally dramatic. Thoothukudi showcased resilience and strategic gameplay to claim gold, with an impressive aggregate of 217:173 across matches. Chennai, despite matching Thoothukudi’s win-loss record, trailed slightly in game points and took silver. Coimbatore rounded off the podium, making it a triple tie-on total point, but trailing narrowly in net scores.

In the Men’s Artistic Gymnastics – School Boys (Table Vault) event, spectators witnessed a spectacular showdown of poise, precision, and power.

Coimbatore’s K Kaaviyan executed a near-flawless vault, scoring an impressive 12.07 to clinch the gold, propelling his district further up the leaderboard. Madurai’s S Mohammad Ayaas followed with a controlled and technically sound routine that earned him the silver with 10.88, while Chennai’s Jeyaram Kathir showcased commendable execution to secure bronze at 10.15.