Begin typing your search...

    CM TROPHY GAMES 2025: Coimbatore emerges triumphant in boys’ basketball

    In the Men’s Artistic Gymnastics – School Boys (Table Vault) event, spectators witnessed a spectacular showdown of poise, precision, and power.

    AuthorDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|8 Oct 2025 11:03 AM IST
    CM TROPHY GAMES 2025: Coimbatore emerges triumphant in boys’ basketball
    X

    CHENNAI: Day 6 of the Chief Minister’s Trophy Games 2025 witnessed school-level basketball leagues in Coimbatore. For the School Boys’ division, Coimbatore emerged victorious with a gold medal performance that came down to razor-thin margins.

    With two wins and one loss, they tied on points with Thiruvallur, but edged ahead thanks to a slender lead in overall game points 292:291. Thiruvallur had to settle for silver despite an equally strong record, while Theni secured bronze through a spirited campaign, finishing with 237:245 in game points across their matches.

    The School Girls’ league (Basketball) was equally dramatic. Thoothukudi showcased resilience and strategic gameplay to claim gold, with an impressive aggregate of 217:173 across matches. Chennai, despite matching Thoothukudi’s win-loss record, trailed slightly in game points and took silver. Coimbatore rounded off the podium, making it a triple tie-on total point, but trailing narrowly in net scores.

    In the Men’s Artistic Gymnastics – School Boys (Table Vault) event, spectators witnessed a spectacular showdown of poise, precision, and power.

    Coimbatore’s K Kaaviyan executed a near-flawless vault, scoring an impressive 12.07 to clinch the gold, propelling his district further up the leaderboard. Madurai’s S Mohammad Ayaas followed with a controlled and technically sound routine that earned him the silver with 10.88, while Chennai’s Jeyaram Kathir showcased commendable execution to secure bronze at 10.15.

    CM Trophy
    DTNEXT Bureau

      Next Story
      Related Articles
      Most Read

      © Copyright | Powered by Hocalwire

      X