CM trophy: Chennai crowned champions; CM launches medical insurance scheme for athletes

CHENNAI: The CM Trophy 2025 came to a close on Tuesday with a grand closing ceremony that celebrated athletic excellence from across Tamil Nadu. Chief Minister MK Stalin marked the occasion by launching the ‘Chief Minister's Sportsperson's Medical Insurance Scheme’ (CMSMIS), a new initiative aimed at providing comprehensive medical insurance coverage to sportspersons across the state. The scheme is set to ensure their health and well-being are safeguarded as they train and compete at various levels.

Chennai was crowned overall champions, finishing at the top of the standings after a dominant campaign across multiple events. Coimbatore, Chengalpattu, and Thoothukudi also featured strongly in the final medal tally, reflecting the rise of competitive sport in districts across the state.

The final day of competition saw high-intensity medal events, with Road Cycling taking centre stage. In the School Boys’ 10KM race, Chennai secured a one-two finish as Ilampirai Iniyan took gold and R Sanjay claimed silver. Coimbatore’s Pranesh earned bronze.

In the School Girls’ 10KM race, Coimbatore’s Hashini K won gold, while Thoothukudi’s Niraimathi and Nandhini T completed the podium.

The College Boys’ 20KM event saw Chennai’s S Kavish power to gold, followed by Tirunelveli’s A Rajansmith (silver) and Trichy’s K Pradeep Sankara (bronze).

Coimbatore continued its strong showing in the College Girls’ 20KM race, with S Thabitha clinching gold. Chengalpattu’s Dhanyadha J P and Chennai’s Nafish Huzefa Millwala took silver and bronze respectively.

In College Boys’ Volleyball, Chengalpattu swept all three matches to take gold. Chennai, despite scoring the highest total points (305), took silver with one win. Coimbatore earned bronze based on point difference.

With a prize purse of Rs 37 crore, the Games highlighted Tamil Nadu’s growing commitment to sports and athlete welfare.