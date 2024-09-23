CM Stalin hails team India over chess glory

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Sunday lauded the Indian team for clinching gold in the 45th Chess Olympiad, hailing the "relentless dedication" of the champions.

India made history as both its men's and women's teams clinched first-ever gold medals at the 45th Chess Olympiad at Budapest. The men's team defeated Slovenia and the women's side prevailed over Azerbaijan in the final round.

"India continues to rise and shine! From our remarkable hosting of the Chess Olympiad in Chennai to now claiming gold in both the men’s and women’s categories at the 45th FIDE #ChessOlympiad Budapest 2024, what a journey," Stalin said in a post on 'X.'

It was heartwarming to witness the "relentless dedication of our chess champions, pushing boundaries and bringing glory to the nation on the global stage."

"Congratulations, #TeamIndia, on this historic achievement!," Stalin added.