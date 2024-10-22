Clarke backs Bancroft as Australia opener in Border-Gavaskar Trohpy

NEW DELHI: Former Australian captain Michael Clarke has endorsed Cameron Bancroft for a Test recall, suggesting the 31-year-old as an opener for Australia in the upcoming five-match series against India.

A lower back stress fracture injury to all-rounder Cameron Green may present a chance for Bancroft to earn a recall into the Test team for the all-important Border-Gavaskar Trophy against India, starting on November 22 in Perth.

"I don't think it's fair to pick someone on two games. This is also what I've said about Sam Konstas as well. I think he's a very talented player and I love that he's started the season very well, but just because you get two hundreds doesn't mean you jump someone that's scored 12 hundreds in the past four years, like Bancroft or Harris," Clarke said on Sky’s Big Sports Breakfast.

"They've played first-class cricket for a long time, they've earned the right to be next in line. "I would be very disappointed if I was captain of the Australian cricket team and I didn't know who was opening the batting right now in that first Test match," he added.

Bancroft, who has been the leading run-getter in Sheffield Shield’s last few seasons, is in the mix alongside Matthew Renshaw and Marcus Harris to open the batting for Australia in the upcoming series.