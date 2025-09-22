Begin typing your search...

    The team issued a statement saying that Horner would leave Monday, without giving details of any agreement.

    22 Sept 2025 4:41 PM IST
    Christian Horner finalizes departure from Red Bull F1 team
    MILTON KEYNES: Christian Horner and Red Bull say they have finalized the process of Horner leaving the team he led to eight Formula 1 drivers' titles, two months after he was removed as team principal.

    “Leading Red Bull Racing has been an honor and privilege," Horner said in the statement. "When we started in 2005, none of us could have imagined the journey ahead — the championships, the races, the people, the memories."

    Horner had been away from the F1 paddock since July, when the Red Bull parent company said it had “released Christian Horner from his operational duties with immediate effect” and appointed Laurent Mekies in his place.

