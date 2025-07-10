Chola Chess academy launched in city, to nurture future chess stars

CHENNAI: In a move aimed at strengthening India’s chess ecosystem, Cholamandalam Investment and Finance Company (Chola) officially launched Chola Chess, a CSR-backed initiative designed to identify and support promising young chess players across the country.

Launched in collaboration with Chess Gurukul and under the guidance of Grandmaster RB Ramesh, Chola Chess offers a structured platform that goes beyond conventional coaching. The programme is tailored to support children at the grassroots level and prepare them for elite competition through a holistic development model.

A key feature of the initiative is the new website, CholaChess.com, which allows players with a FIDE rating of around 1400 to register, share details of their tournament experience, and specify the kind of expert support they seek. Applications are reviewed by the academy’s coaches, who then shortlist candidates for advanced training.

Chola Chess will deliver training through exclusive five- to seven-day residential camps that cater to six different FIDE rating bands ranging from 1400 to 3000. The curriculum combines elite coaching, mental strength conditioning, fitness, communication and nutritional guidance.

“Chola Chess is about more than just developing Grandmasters,” said GM RB Ramesh. “It’s about shaping confident, thinking individuals who embody discipline and resilience.”

Executive Chairman of Chola, Vellayan Subbiah, highlighted the surge in interest among young chess talents and the pressing need for structured support. “We’re building an ecosystem to channel this enthusiasm and make quality training accessible to serious learners nationwide,” he said.

The launch event was held at the Chola Chess Centre in Chennai, with Grandmaster Viswanathan Anand delivering the keynote address.