Chiranth Vishwanath, Sarthak Chavan dominate Pro-Stock categories

CHENNAI: Two of country’s best and brightest, Chiranth Vishwanath from Bengaluru and Pune’s Sarthak Chavan came up with sensational rides to win a race apiece in the two premier Pro-Stock categories as the third round of the MRF MMSC FMSCI Indian National Motorcycle Racing Championship 2024 concluded at the Madras International Circuit here on Sunday.

Chiranth, starting from P10, dished out a stunning ride to win the Pro-Stock 301-400cc Open race, all but destroying a high-quality field that included multiple National champion Rajini Krishnan (RACR Castrol Power1 Ultimate), riding in his 23rd season after a year’s break. Later, Sarthak scrambled to a brilliant victory in the Pro-Stock 165cc Open race, starting from P5. The two 17-year-old TVS Racing team-mates, in the process, headlined a fresh crop of young riders who have been making a mark in the National Championship this season.

Two Chennai riders, 17-year-old Abdul Basim (Rockers Racing) and 15-year-old Rakshitha Dave topped in the Stock 165cc (Novice) and Girls (Stock 165cc) races, respectively, while Bengaluru’s Savion Sabu, who turned 17 three days back, won the Stock 301-400cc (Novice) race with a dominating performance.

Chiranth was at his very best in the Pro-Stock 301-400cc race. He made some six places in the very first of the six-lap race and continued to progress through the field like a hot knife through butter to burst into the lead for a sensational win ahead of Rajini Krishnan and Alwin Sundar (KTM Gusto Racing India). Sarthak, starting from pole, came in eighth after stalling in the very first lap and then rejoining the race. The loss ended Sarthak’s streak of five wins but he continues to provisionally lead the championship table. Chiranth leapfrogged to second spot, 39 behind Sarthak.

In the Pro-Stock 165cc Open race, pole-sitter Chiranth led in the initial laps before being overtaken by his team-mates KY Ahamed and multiple National champion Jagan Kumar, and later, by Sarthak. In the latter half of the race, Sarthak moved to the front and notched his second win of the season in this category. Finishing second behind him was Jagan Kumar and the late-charging Chiranth.