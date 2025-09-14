China beats India 4-1 to win Asia title, seals World Cup berth

HANGZHOU: Indian women’s hockey team faltered at the final hurdle, going down 1-4 to China in the Asia Cup final on Sunday, and missed the chance to secure direct qualification for next year’s World Cup in Belgium and the Netherlands.

India made a dream start when Navneet Kaur converted a penalty corner in just the first minute. The early strike, however, only spurred China, who kept up relentless pressure on the Salima Tete-led side. After several wasted opportunities, Zixia Ou drew level for the hosts in the 21st minute, ensuring both teams went into half-time tied 1-1.

China looked the sharper outfit after the restart. Hong Li put them ahead in the 41st minute from a counterattack before Meirong Zou (51st) and Jiaqi Zhong (53rd) scored in quick succession to seal the result and deliver China their third Asia Cup title, after triumphs in 1989 and 2009.

Ranked ninth in the world, India tried to push forward in search of the equaliser in the final quarter but were repeatedly denied by China’s solid defence. Forwards Mumtaz Khan, Lalremsiami and Sunelita Toppo, who had impressed earlier in the tournament, struggled to make an impact in the decider.

The loss means India, who were chasing their third Asia Cup crown, must now come through the World Cup Qualifiers to book a spot in the global showpiece. China, meanwhile, celebrated both the trophy and a guaranteed berth at the 2026 World Cup.