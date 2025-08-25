Chief Minister MK Stalin inaugurates Mini Stadium in Kolathur, declares CM trophy open

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin on Monday inaugurated the newly constructed Chief Minister’s Mini Stadium in Kolathur, built at a cost of Rs 7.5 crore, and also declared open the 2025 district-level competitions of the Chief Minister’s Trophy.

Located at GKM Colony, the indoor stadium features a 25 x 12.5-metre playing arena with two badminton courts, a swimming pool, a fitness area, changing rooms, and spectator facilities. The project was announced in the 2023–24 Youth Welfare and Sports Development Department budget to provide sports infrastructure in constituencies and encourage grassroots sporting talent.

Launching this year’s Chief Minister’s Trophy at the venue, the Chief Minister said the event would see participation across five categories: school and college students, persons with disabilities, the public, and government employees. District-level competitions will be held between 25 August and 12 September, with 25 events scheduled at the district stage, seven at the zonal stage, and 37 at the State level.

He added that a record 16.28 lakh athletes have registered. State-level winners will receive cash awards of up to Rs 1 lakh in individual events and up to Rs 75,000 per team in group competitions.