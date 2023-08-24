Begin typing your search...

Chess World Cup 2023 final: Carlsen beats Praggnanandhaa in 1st game

The duo will play the second game of tiebreaker shortly.

ByOnline DeskOnline Desk|24 Aug 2023 11:46 AM GMT
Chess World Cup 2023 final: Carlsen beats Praggnanandhaa in 1st game
X

R Praggnanandhaa vs Magnus Carlsen (Twitter/@FIDE)

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link

CHENNAI: World Champion Magnus Carlsen won the first game of the tiebreaker in the Federation Internationale des Echecs (FIDE) World Cup final held in Baku against his 18-year-old opponent Indian Grandmaster (GM) R Praggnanandhaa on Thursday.

The duo will play the second game of tiebreaker shortly.

"Magnus Carlsen prevails with black in the first rapid game of the Final tiebreak, leaving Praggnanandhaa in a must-win situation," the International Chess Federation (FIDE) tweeted on Thursday.

The final ended up in a tie-breaker after the first two games of the final ended in draws on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Chess World Cup 2023 finalChess World CupChess World Cup 2023FIDE Chess World Cup
Online Desk

    Next Story
    Related Articles
    Most Read

    © Copyright | Powered by Hocalwire

    X