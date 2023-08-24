Chess World Cup 2023 final: Carlsen beats Praggnanandhaa in 1st game

CHENNAI: World Champion Magnus Carlsen won the first game of the tiebreaker in the Federation Internationale des Echecs (FIDE) World Cup final held in Baku against his 18-year-old opponent Indian Grandmaster (GM) R Praggnanandhaa on Thursday.

The duo will play the second game of tiebreaker shortly.

"Magnus Carlsen prevails with black in the first rapid game of the Final tiebreak, leaving Praggnanandhaa in a must-win situation," the International Chess Federation (FIDE) tweeted on Thursday.

The final ended up in a tie-breaker after the first two games of the final ended in draws on Tuesday and Wednesday.