Chess Olympiad: Anand leads sporting fraternity in hailing Indian teams for maiden gold medals

NEW DELHI: Five-time world champion Viswanathan Anand on Sunday led the country’s sporting fraternity in hailing the Indian men’s and women’s teams for their historic gold medal winning feat at the Chess Olympiad in Budapest.

India made history as both its men’s and women’s teams clinched first-ever gold medals at the 45th Chess Olympiad. The men’s team defeated Slovenia and the women’s side prevailed over Azerbaijan in the final round.

“Congrats to Team India for winning the last round as well! Sensational @DGukesh and @ArjunErigaisi, but also congrats to @viditchess on an impressive result. Great captaincy by @srinathchess,” Anand wrote on ‘X’, formerly Twitter.

“Congrats to India’s Women’s team. Great result by the whole team and captain @chessgmkunte and a special mention to @DivyaDeshmukh05 and to @vantikachess for her performance.”

The men’s team secured 3.5-0.5 victory over Slovenia in the 11th and final round with wins from D Gukesh, Arjun Erigaisi and R Praggnanandhaa.

The women’s team sealed an identical 3.5-0.5 win against Azerbaijan, completing a historic double for India.

The Indian men had previously won bronze medals in 2014 and 2022, while the women’s team had claimed bronze in the 2022 edition held in Chennai.

Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya also lauded the historic achievement.

“India makes History in Chess! Huge congratulations to our Men’s Chess team - @DGukesh, @ArjunErigaisi, @praggchess, @viditchess, and @HariChess for winning GOLD at the Chess Olympiad,” Mandaviya tweeted.

“This is India’s FIRST-EVER win in this prestigious event! Our chess heroes have made India proud, showcasing their brilliance and hard work on the global stage!”

Grandmaster Hikaru Nakamura of the United States commended five-time world champion Anand for inspiring the next generation of chess players in India.

“It is truly unfathomable how this kid would come from a country with no chess culture and not only become World Champion, but inspire generations of Indian kids to push chess forward. The legend, @vishy64theking!” Nakamura tweeted.

“Huge congratulations to India for winning the @ChessOlympiad! Wrapping up the Olympiad recaps and nothing but praise for both of India’s teams dominating the event. @vishy64theking’s legacy is secured!”