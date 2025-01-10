Chennaiyin squanders a two-goal lead to settle for a 2-2 result against Odhisha FC

CHENNAI: Chennaiyin FC and Odisha FC played a 2-2 draw at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in the Indian Super League (ISL). The Marina Machans had secured a two-goal lead with Wilmar Jordan Gil striking twice within a short interval in the second-half, before the Juggernauts netted a couple of times late into the game to settle for a point.

Chennaiyin FC encountered its first goal-scoring opportunity of the match through an ambitious effort by Lukas Brambilla from the outside of the 18-yard box.

The Marina Machans returned to threaten the goal, this time from a set-piece in the 30th minute. Connor Shields stepped up to take a free kick from the right flank, and curled in a precise delivery that Wilmar Jordan Gil. Positioned on the left side of the six-yard box, Gil’s header couldn’t trouble the target at the half-hour mark.

Odisha FC wasn’t too far behind in testing its luck from distance either. Following a throw-in, the Juggernauts’ frontline was in the middle of a crowded situation at the edge of the box. Dori was industrious to rush to the ball, make a sharp turn and launch a fierce effort that ended up being high and wide to the right in the 38th minute.

The home side got a foot ahead to kick off the second half on a high, which came as a result of an inefficient Odisha FC build-up. Goalkeeper Amrinder Singh passed the ball to Lalthathanga Khawlhring, who couldn’t control the ball properly.

Connor Shields pressed and recovered possession, before barging into the box on the right flank. Shields made a smart low cross for Gil, who timed his run perfectly and tapped the ball in to break the deadlock three minutes into the second essay of the game.

The duo returned to strike back at Odisha FC in the 53rd minute. Khawlhring was in focus again, as Shields shifted wings and outpaced him to enter the box with ease, amid a spaced out defence of the visitor. Shields had ample space to square up a pass for Gil, who was beside him. The striker thumped the ball into the centre of the goal, doubling the lead for the visitors.

The Juggernauts had a brief passage of play where they came back into the game 16 minutes later. It was a culmination of the individual brilliance of Diego Mauricio, who burst with pace inside the box and shot firmly into the centre of the net from his left foot. His shot was however met by Dori, who ended up having contact with the ball before it hit home, resulting in the goal being named in his favour with Mauricio getting the assist.

That opened the floodgates for a late onslaught by Odisha FC, as it gathered momentum to push Chennaiyin FC behind and outnumber them inside the box.