Chennaiyin, NorthEast United lock horns in a crucial match

CHENNAI: Chennaiyin FC will play host to NorthEast United FC at the Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium in the Indian Super League (ISL) on Tuesday.

This is a game that will have a straightforward impact in deciding the sixth team that will qualify for the ISL playoffs. East Bengal FC, Chennaiyin FC, and NorthEast United FC are the three teams vying for that final vacant spot to secure a place in the top-six. Given that two of these teams are squaring off against each other so late in the season, it gives both of them a chance to run away with this golden opportunity fronted to them.

The Marina Machans have 24 points whereas the Highlanders have 23 from 20 games each. A win here will take Chennaiyin FC into the top-six for the time being, beating East Bengal FC (24 points from 21 games) by two points. Similarly, a victory will help NorthEast United FC to edge past the Red & Gold Brigade temporarily.

Needless to say, there’s a lot at stake in this encounter, which will be crucial in determining the prospects of both teams who have sparked a comeback this campaign under the aegis of a new head coach after disappointing seasons last time around.

WHAT’S AT STAKE?

Chennaiyin FC

Chennaiyin FC has produced a late surge towards the playoffs, winning its last two games on the bounce. Inconsistencies have riddled its run this year, having failed to win three matches on a trot so far. The last time it won thrice in a row in the ISL was back in February 2023. However, head coach Owen Coyle will take confidence from his record against the Highlanders, boasting of a 57.1% win rate against them in his seven face-offs against the club.

Northeast United FC

NorthEast United FC will be eyeing its third league double over Chennaiyin FC, having won the reverse fixture by 3-0 earlier this season. In fact, against no other team in the league the Marina Machans have recorded multiple league doubles. The Highlanders have scored in each of their previous six matches on the road, which is their longest such run of games and the second-longest active streak by any team in the ISL, after FC Goa (8).

KEY PLAYERS TO WATCH OUT

RAHIM ALI (CHENNAIYIN FC)

Rahim Ali scored the winner in the last game of the Marina Machans against Jamshedpur FC, demonstrating sublime footwork and decisiveness inside the box. The forward has struck twice and assisted once, and has made 37 touches in the box of the opposition. He has made seven successful dribbles and key passes, in addition to creating eight goal-scoring chances.

NESTOR ALBIACH (NORTHEAST UNITED FC)

Nestor Albiach has scored four goals and assisted thrice in his 18 appearances in ISL 2023-24. He has averaged 29 passes at 73% accuracy, helping the Highlanders set the tempo of the game. Nestor has delivered 17 key passes, making 19 successful dribbles, creating 20 goal-scoring opportunities, taking 17 shots on target so far.