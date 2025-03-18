Chennaiyin FC's reserve team set for a six-week exposure tour at Norwich City's training facility

CHENNAI: Chennaiyin FC is set to send its U-23 squad on a six-week exposure tour to Norwich City FC’s training facility at Carrow Road in London as part of efforts to strengthen its reserve squad.

The partnership between Chennaiyin and Norwich, established in April last year, has already facilitated collaboration at youth level. Within months of signing the agreement, Chennaiyin’s U-12 squad participated in the MINA Cup, hosted by Norwich, alongside junior teams from Borussia Dortmund, Inter Milan and Arsenal.

"Discussions are ongoing regarding the U-23 squad’s visit. It would be a fantastic initiative, but we need to ensure it aligns with FIFA regulations and does not clash with the start of our respective seasons," said Sam Jeffery, Commercial Director of Norwich City FC, speaking to DT Next.

"If all the pieces fall into place, it will be a great opportunity for some of Chennaiyin’s top youth players to train at our facilities," he added.

Chennaiyin’s technical committee and head of youth teams are currently working to shortlist two or three players for the tour.

"We have not finalised the names yet, but we are keen on selecting players who will benefit the most from this experience and have the potential to break into the first team. We hope to announce the selected players in the coming months," said Akhil Prakash, COO of Chennaiyin FC.

When asked whether players from the senior squad, particularly those under 21, could also be considered if the schedule allows, Akhil said: "We are open to all possibilities. Any player who can benefit from this experience will be given the opportunity."

Norwich’s academy manager, Joe Shulberg, is closely involved in the project and will review the list of potential candidates before making the final selection.

Jeffery highlighted the significance of the six-week training period, comparing it to the duration of pre-season preparations for first-team players.

"Even trialists usually spend just one or two weeks with a club, perhaps playing a game or two. But six weeks is a significant period of time. It allows for proper acclimatisation and meaningful development," he said.

Earlier this year, Chennaiyin FC and Norwich collaborated to host an inter-school tournament featuring 64 teams. The club now aims to make it an annual event and plans to expand it to Coimbatore next year.