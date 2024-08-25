Chennaiyin FC to take on Odisha in its opening game

MUMBAI: The 2024-25 season of Indian Super League (ISL) kicks off on September 13. Defending League winner Mohun Bagan Super Giant and ISL 2023-24 Cup winner Mumbai City FC will clash at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan in Kolkata, a repeat of previous season’s final.

The opening weekend will also see Chennaiyin FC travel to Odisha FC, and Bengaluru FC take on East Bengal FC in the first double-header of the season on September 14, with the matches kicking off at 5:00 PM IST and 7:30 PM IST respectively, while Kerala Blasters FC will host Punjab FC on September 15 at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Kochi.

This season of the Indian Super League will have 13 teams, with the addition of Mohammedan Sporting Club, who earned promotion to the ISL after finishing at the summit of the I-League. The newest entrant will kickstart its campaign against NorthEast United FC at the Kishore Bharati Krirangan – its home turf in Kolkata, on September 16.

With Mohammedan Sporting Club in, the Indian Super League will see the three most storied football clubs from Kolkata including Mohun Bagan Super Giant and East Bengal FC, vying for the silverware. The presence of the Kolkata giants adds to the excitement of the football fans and elevates the competition with fans now treated to six high-intensity Kolkata derbies throughout the season. The first 2 Kolkata derbies of the season are scheduled in October – Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs Mohammedan FC on October 5 and then East Bengal FC vs Mohun Bagan Super Giant will be played on October 19.