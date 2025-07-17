Chennaiyin FC part ways with Owen Coyle after underwhelming season

CHENNAI: Chennaiyin FC have mutually parted ways with head coach Owen Coyle following a disappointing 2024–25 Indian Super League (ISL) season that saw the club finish 11th out of 13 teams. The decision comes after a campaign marked by inconsistency, defensive lapses, and a lack of cohesion within the squad.

This was Coyle’s second stint with the Marina Machans, having previously taken charge midway through the 2019–20 season. Back then, he orchestrated a dramatic turnaround after the club had managed just five points from their first six games under John Gregory.

Under Coyle, Chennaiyin went on an eight-match unbeaten run, reached the playoffs, and made it to the final, where they lost to ATK FC.

His return ahead of the 2023–24 season initially brought renewed hope, with the team managing to make the playoffs after a three-year absence. However, they failed to build on that momentum this year, and with the club once again falling short of expectations, both parties agreed that a fresh direction was needed.

Coyle leaves behind a mixed legacy, credited for reviving Chennaiyin on more than one occasion, but ultimately unable to provide long-term consistency.

The club will now begin the search for a new head coach ahead of the 2025–26 season which is currently on hold due to uncertainty surrounding the renewal of the Master Rights Agreement (MRA) between the event organisers and the All India Football Federation.