Chennaiyin FC falls to defeat against Kerala Blasters FC

CHENNAI: Vincy Barretto’s late goal was not enough as 10-man Chennaiyin FC fell to a 3-1 defeat to Kerala Blasters FC on Thursday in the Indian Super League at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium here.

Ahead of the kick-off, playmaker Lukas Brambilla, attacker Farukh Choudhary, and fullback Laldinliana Renthlei returned to the Chennaiyin starting XI, featuring on either side of a midfield comprising Connor Shields and Lalrinliana Hnamte. Further back, winter signing Pritam Kotal started his first match at centre back, with Dinliana filling in at right-back.

Despite a purposeful start, the Marina Machans saw themselves fall behind in the third minute when forward Jesus Jimenez squeezed the ball past Mohammad Nawaz in goal from a tight angle. Ten minutes later, Nawaz stood tall to deny Kerala a second on the break, before captain Ryan Edwards saw his effort saved by the opposing goalkeeper at the other end.

Chennaiyin’s best moment of the half came through Farukh, who went on a dazzling run down the left flank before pulling a dangerous cross into the box, which neither Connor Shields nor Brambilla could convert.

Chasing the game, Chennaiyin went a man down when forward Wilmar Jordan Gil received a red card for a soft foul in the 37th minute. The visitor capitalised on its advantage by scoring a second in the first half stoppage time via a deflection.

Minutes after the second-half restart, Shields went agonisingly close to slashing the deficit when he curled a shot just outside the post. As the match approached the hour, Kerala put the ball in the net for the third time from close range, increasing its lead.

Unfazed by its disadvantage, Chennaiyin kept knocking on the Kerala Blasters’ door and went close through second-half substitutes Vincy and Daniel Chima Chukwu. The Marina Machans’ effort was rewarded when Vincy latched onto a cross by Irfan Yadwad inside the box and poked the ball past the goalkeeper for his first league goal of the season, pulling one back for his team.

Chennaiyin will now look to make amends when it plays East Bengal away on February 8.