Chennaiyin FC extend Connor Shields' contract till 2025

CHENNAI: Chennaiyin FC on Saturday extended the contract of its forward Connor Shields' by one year, which would keep him at the club till 2025.

Having joined the Marina Machans from Motherwell FC in 2023, Shields has scored five goals and assisted in four while playing 27 matches.

The 26-year-old Scottish player has become an integral part of the CFC frontline and has played a crucial role in the club's success on many occasions, the club said in a release.

"Absolutely delighted to have Connor Shields back. After how well Connor did last year within the club. He has pace, power, (he is) adaptable, plays a number of positions and (is) an outstanding lad as well," said head coach Owen Coyle.

"(He is) very highly regarded by his teammates and his qualities really shone through for us. (He has) outstanding ability (and is) a fantastic crosser of the ball," Coyle added.

In the 2023-24 season, Shields made a total of 27 appearances for the Chennaiyin FC.

"The support from the fans, working with the gaff and everything that is being done for the upcoming season makes it even more exciting. I look forward to contributing all I have," Shields said.