Chennai's Sharon bags three silvers at World Championship

CHENNAI: Indian para chess player Sharon Rachel Aby continued her remarkable run at the 24th IPCA World Individual Chess Championship, held in Dona Paula, Goa, earlier in July, clinching three silver medals across different formats.

The 16-year-old secured silver in the Wheelchair Women’s category in both Blitz and Rapid, and added another in the Under-20 Girls’ category in the Classic format. Her performance marked a significant improvement from last year’s edition in Gyumri, Armenia, where she managed a single bronze in the Under-20 Women’s category.

This year’s tournament featured participants from 21 countries, with India fielding around 35 players. Sharon faced opponents several times her age, many of whom were professional chess coaches.

“It was a big learning experience and a huge platform for Sharon to showcase her talent and skills,” said her father, Aby Mathew. “There is a good amount of improvement in her game, but she needs more practice and training.”

Sharon has also been testing herself in mainstream tournaments, recently securing fourth place in the women’s category at the Indian Chess Master South Zone-2, competing against top players from Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and the Andaman Islands.

Diagnosed with Spinal Muscular Atrophy (SMA Type 2) at the age of two, Sharon remains determined to become the world’s first wheelchair Grandmaster and is steadily working towards that goal.