Chennai's Rehan to race for India at Asia Pacific C'ship

CHENNAI: The Federation of Motor Sports Clubs of India (FMSCI) has nominated Chennai’s rising motorsport talent, Rehan Khan Rasheed, to represent India at the Asia Pacific Motorsports Championship in Sri Lanka from September 26 to 28.

At just 12 years old, Rehan has already made waves in Indian karting. Competing in the Mini Max class, he holds the fastest lap records at all three FMSCI-homologated circuits in the country — the MIKA Circuit in Chennai, the Coast Circuit in Coimbatore, and MECO Kartopia in Bengaluru.

His nomination marks a significant milestone both for his budding career and Indian motorsport. The Asia Pacific Motorsports Championship (APMC) is regarded as one of the region’s most prestigious events, bringing together top young drivers from across Asia. Conceptualised as an accessible and cost-conscious platform, the APMC provides a unified stage for upcoming talent to showcase their skills and gain international recognition.

Rehan, who has been steadily building his reputation with disciplined training and consistent results, sees this opportunity as the next big step in his journey. “It’s an honour to represent India on an international stage. I’ve been working hard to prepare for this challenge, and I’m looking forward to giving my best and making my country proud,” he said.

With this breakthrough, Rehan becomes one of the youngest Indians to compete at such a level, underlining the growing presence of Tamil Nadu and India in the international motorsport arena.