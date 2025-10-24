Chennai’s Miraya, Samanna to represent India at World Dressage Challenge

CHENNAI: Chennai’s Miraya R Dadabhoy and Samanna Everaa have earned places in Team India for the FEI World Dressage Challenge 2025, marking a major success for the Chennai Equitation Centre (CEC). Their performances at the national qualifiers in Mumbai secured two of the four available spots on the national team, highlighting Tamil Nadu’s growing strength in dressage.

Miraya riding Knock Out, delivered a composed and technically assured routine to earn one of the highest national scores. She finished second in India in the Youth Category (12–16 years), continuing a strong run of results for the young rider.

Samanna impressed judges with a confident performance with her horse, Donna Wetrer, competing at the Prix Saint Georges level — a category equivalent to the Asian Games team standard.

The annual FEI World Dressage Challenge, organised by the Federation Equestre Internationale (FEI) and the Equestrian Federation of India (EFI), gives riders from developing equestrian nations the opportunity to compete under international conditions. This year’s Indian qualifiers featured some of the country’s most promising talent.

Following India’s historic gold medal at the 2023 Asian Games, dressage continues to gain momentum nationwide. Both Samanna and Miraya will next compete at the Junior National Equestrian Championships (JNEC) 2025 in Bengaluru.