Chennai’s Mahaveer clinches historic runner-up in Italy Endurance

CHENNAI: Chennai racer Mahaveer Raghunathan etched his name in history at the Italian GT Endurance race in Mugello by clinching P3 overall and P2 in the PRO-AM class, a result that secured him the runner-up spot in the 2025 Italian GT PRO-AM Endurance Championship. He is the first Indian to achieve this feat.

Driving car number 51 for AF Corse alongside Lorenzo Ferrari and Riccardo Ponzio in a Ferrari 296 GT3, Mahaveer helped the trio collect 12 points in the main race. The team started from P2 after a strong qualifying performance and held position through the opening stint.

Taking over midway, Mahaveer faced a tricky phase as lapped GT Cup cars emerged from the pit window just ahead, costing him precious seconds. He managed the challenge with clean overtakes while ensuring no contact, showcasing measured race craft under pressure.

In his second stint, he displayed composed defensive driving, fending off a rival for the full run while negotiating heavy traffic on Mugello’s tight, technical circuit. His disciplined performance ensured the car remained in podium contention until the finish.

Mahaveer , who has shown steady progress this season, said the race reflected his improved ability to handle traffic and pressure situations. “My main takeaway is to use everything I have learned fighting with other cars, having a good race craft and challenge for the title in the last two rounds of the Sprint championship,” he said.

The focus now shifts to Imola in two weeks’ time, where Mahaveer will resume his push in the Sprint series.