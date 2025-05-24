Chennai's Archana sets six new freediving national records

CHENNAI: India’s deepest female freediver, Archana Sankara Narayanan, set six new national records across two international competitions in the Philippines this month, solidifying her dominance in the sport.

Competing first at the AIDA Mabini Depth Quest from 1 to 6 May, Archana set four national records, including breaking one of her own. She then followed it up with two more record-breaking dives at the Hug Cup in Panglao (16 to 18 May), taking her tally of Indian national records to nine in under a year.

The 32-year-old now holds national records in all four depth disciplines of women’s freediving: Constant Weight (CWT): 34m, Constant Weight No Fins (CNF): 25m, Constant Weight Bi-Fins (CWTB): 35m, Free Immersion (FIM): Previously held; reaffirmed this season

Her campaign began with a 25m CWT dive in Mabini, which she improved to 34m. In CNF, she advanced from 20m to 25m between the two events. Her performance in CWTB progressed from 32m to 35m by the end of the Hug Cup.

Speaking about her experience, Archana said the presence of world champions and record-chasers at Mabini pushed her limits but also offered encouragement:

“Competing alongside elite athletes gave me both pressure and inspiration. The environment was unfamiliar, but I was determined to attempt all four disciplines.”

Her training in Thailand with Sergei Busargin, who focused on the physically demanding CNF discipline, played a crucial role. She also credited Akshay Thatte, India’s first PADI Freediving Instructor Trainer, for providing strategic support throughout both competitions.

At the Hug Cup, Archana received coaching from Sophie of Superhome, whose focus on mental preparation helped her achieve clean ‘white card’ dives on both days.