Chennai to witness Formula 4 racing on Aug 31, Sept 1

CHENNAI: Chennai is going to witness the Formula 4 race on Island grounds.

According to Media reports, the city would witness the race on August 31 and September 1.

According to Daily Thanthi, last year December there were announcement that the car race will be held on the 9th and 10th. Due to Cyclone Michaung the race was cancelled.

Now that the announcement has been made that it will be held again, 'No Objection Certificate' has been received from the Army and Navy.