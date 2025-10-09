Chennai to host International Esports Championship featuring Counter-strike and BGMI this November

CHENNAI: The city of Chennai is set to host one of India’s largest international esports events as the Chennai Esports Global Championship (CEGC) gears up to bring together top gaming talent from around the world this November.

Organised by the Sports Development Authority of Tamil Nadu (SDAT) in partnership with Skyesports, the tournament will feature competitions in Counter-Strike 2 (CS2) and Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI).

The CS2 tournament will run from November 7 to 9 at the Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium, with top teams from India, Southeast Asia, and Europe competing for a 50,000 USD prize pool. As part of the Valve Regional Standings, the event plays a crucial role in the global CS2 circuit and marks the state’s emergence as a major esports hub.

Following this, the BGMI tournament will take place from November 14 to 16, featuring India's top mobile esports teams vying for a share of the Rs 50 lakh prize pool. Tournament groups and team invites are expected to be announced soon.

The championship will officially kick off with an opening ceremony on November 7, bringing together global esports leaders, officials, and industry stakeholders to celebrate what organisers call a new era for Indian esports.

“Tamil Nadu is proud to pioneer the convergence of technology and sport,” said Dr Atulya Misra IAS, Additional Chief Secretary, Youth Welfare and Sports Development. “CEGC showcases our commitment to youth empowerment and futuristic sports.”

Shiva Nandy, CEO of Skyesports, added, “The CEGC is India’s statement to the world—we are ready to lead in global esports.”