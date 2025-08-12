Chennai to host Buchi Babu tournament from August 18

CHENNAI: Chennai will host the 2025 edition of the All India Buchi Babu Invitation Cricket Tournament from August 18 to September 9, with matches taking place across major venues in the city, including the newly inaugurated Gojan Cricket Grounds in Red Hills.

The Tamil Nadu Cricket Association (TNCA) has invited 14 state teams from across the country, along with two home sides, TNCA President’s XI and TNCA XI, to compete in the long-running prize money tournament. Winners will receive Rs 3 lakh, while the runners-up will be awarded Rs 2 lakh.

The competition will feature four groups of four teams each. The league phase will comprise 24 matches in a three-day format, with first innings limited to 90 overs per side and second innings to 45 overs. The semi-finals and final will be played over four days, with both innings restricted to 90 overs each.

TNCA President’s XI has been drawn in Group A alongside Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association (HPCA), last year’s runners-up Chhattisgarh, and Maharashtra. TNCA XI will compete in Group C with Mumbai, Bengal and Haryana.

Matches will be streamed live on the TNCA YouTube channel. TAKE Sports is the title sponsor for the third consecutive year.