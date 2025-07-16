Chennai to host 4th Indium AITA Ranking Tennis Tournament with inclusive line-up

CHENNAI: The 4th edition of the Indium Software AITA Rs 7 Lakh Tennis Championship 2025 is set to serve off at the SDAT Tennis Stadium in Nungambakkam from July 19 to 26, bringing together over 300 players from across 21 states.

The event stands out in the national calendar for hosting Men’s, Women’s, and Wheelchair events together in the same week — the only AITA tournament in India to do so.

Organised in association with the Tamil Nadu Tennis Association (TNTA), the tournament will feature both seasoned professionals and rising talent.

Notable names in the men’s draw include V M Ranjeet, a National Games gold medallist and former Davis Cup player, along with Oges Theyjo (Tamil Nadu), Udit Kamboj and Ajay Malik (Haryana).

Karnataka’s Suraj Prabodh and G Manish will also be in action. Junior national standouts Rethin Pranav, Varun Verma, and Khandavel Mahalingam from Tamil Nadu will contest the qualifiers.

In the women’s field, Pooja Ingale (Maharashtra), ranked No.13 in India, leads the seeds, followed by Aditi Rawat (Haryana), Amodini Naik (Karnataka), and Saira Singh (Punjab). Tamil Nadu’s Joell Nichole and junior No.5 Diya Ramesh are also expected to draw local support.

The wheelchair events have seen a record number of entries — 26 for the men’s singles and 7 in the women’s draw. Top players such as K. Karthik, K. Sathasivam, D. Mariappan, and S. Balachander (Tamil Nadu) and Shekar Veeraswamy (Karnataka) will feature, while Karnataka’s K.P. Shilpa and Prathima Rao lead the women’s field.

TNTA President Vijay Amritraj hailed the event’s growing stature and inclusivity, thanking title sponsor Indium Software for its continued support. “This tournament reflects our shared vision to build a thriving tennis ecosystem in India,” he said.

Indium CEO Ram Sukumar highlighted the life lessons sport imparts, reiterating the company’s commitment to supporting young athletes through sustained sponsorship.