Chennai Test: Jaiswal's 56 took India to 176/6 against Bangladesh after second session

CHENNAI: The 21-year-old southpaw from Mumbai, Yashasvi Jaiswal, scored a gritty 56 0ff 118 deliveries on Thursday in the first Test of the two match series at Chennai against Bangladesh.

At the close of the second session, the hosts stood at 176 for 6 after 48 overs with Ravindra Jadeja (7) and Ravichandran Ashwin (21).

The second session resumed from 88/3 with Jaiswal and Rishabh Pant on the crease.

Pant was dismissed on 39 by Hasan Mahmud, it was his fourth wicket.

KL Rahul came to the crease and scored 16 and was dismissed by Mehidy Hasan Miraz, when the score was 144.

At the same score, Jaiswal was dismissed after scoring 56 runs which came with the help of 9 boundaries.

After Jaiswal's departure, Ravichandran Ashwin joined Jadeja and at the end of the second session, both of them had built a partnership of 32.

Other than Mahmud, Nahid Rana and Mehidy Hasan Miraz took one wicket each in their respective spells.

Earlier in the morning, Bangladesh skipper Najmul Hossain Shanto won the toss and opted to bowl first at the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium.

Both teams decided to field three seamers each, given the overcast conditions that promised assistance for the fast bowlers.

Bangladesh's Hasan Mahmud was the standout bowler in the first session. Utilizing the conditions masterfully, he claimed all three wickets, consistently troubling the Indian batters with his movement and accuracy.

At the close of the first session, the hosts stood at 88 for 3 after 23 overs.

Jaiswal, unbeaten on 37, and Pant, not out on 33, were at the crease, having steadied the ship after the early blows.

With three quick wickets down, India found themselves in a precarious position. However, Pant and Jaiswal joined forces to stem the tide.

Pant, known for his aggressive style, displayed remarkable restraint, while Jaiswal complemented him with steady and composed batting.

Brief score: India 176/6 (Yashasvi Jaiswal 56, Rishabh Pant 39; Hasan Mahmud 4/35 ) vs Bangladesh