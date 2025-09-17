Chennai Open: Akshay extends lead on day two

CHENNAI: Chandigarh’s Akshay Sharma held on to his lead with a four-under 68 in round two of the Chennai Open 2025 Powered by CPCL, an INR 1 crore event at the Cosmo TNGF Golf Course.

Akshay (63-68), who led by three overnight, reached 13-under 131 to stay a stroke ahead as the clubhouse leader. Delhi’s Shaurya Bhattacharya (67-65) closed the gap with a superb 65 to sit second at 12-under 132. Gurugram’s Manu Gandas (68) was third at 10-under 134.

Play was delayed by rain for the second straight day and suspended at 6:15 pm due to poor light, leaving 12 of 125 players to finish their rounds on Thursday morning. The cut will be declared before round three begins later in the day.

Sharma mixed five birdies with two bogeys, relying on sharp wedge-play to stay ahead. “I didn’t strike it as well as day one but my wedges saved me,” said the 35-year-old, chasing his first win in five years.

Panchkula’s Anant Singh Ahlawat stole the spotlight with a hole-in-one on the par-3 fourth, carding a nine-under 63 to tie Sri Lanka’s N Thangaraja (66) at nine-under 135 in fourth place.